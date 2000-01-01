Uvenco UK (LSE:UVEN)
Uvenco UK PLC is in the business of sale and operation of hot drink and snack vending machines, the operation of free on loan vending machines via a franchise division and production and supply of “in-cup drinks” and related equipment.