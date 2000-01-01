Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - UXIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - UXIN
- Market Cap$819.010m
- SymbolNASDAQ:UXIN
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS91818X1081
Company Profile
Uxin Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries the firm operates used car e-commerce platforms through its mobile applications and websites.