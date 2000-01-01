V1 Group Ltd (SEHK:82)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 82

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 82

  • Market CapHKD808.970m
  • SymbolSEHK:82
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG9310X1065

Company Profile

V1 Group Ltd is engaged in the development of the tele-media, including internet audio-visual new media, online games, internet medical and other internet plus businesses, and lottery-related business.

Latest 82 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .