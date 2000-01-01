V1 Group Ltd (SEHK:82)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 82
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 82
- Market CapHKD808.970m
- SymbolSEHK:82
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG9310X1065
Company Profile
V1 Group Ltd is engaged in the development of the tele-media, including internet audio-visual new media, online games, internet medical and other internet plus businesses, and lottery-related business.