V2Y Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:V2Y)

Market Info - V2Y

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - V2Y

  • Market CapSGD29.370m
  • SymbolSGX:V2Y
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSGXE31442804

Company Profile

Synagie Corp Ltd is a E-commerce solutions provider in Southeast Asia in the body, beauty and baby sector. The company provides end-to-end commerce enablement solutions and fulfilment solutions through its cloud-based Synagie platform. It also offers services including content management, distribution, warehousing and fulfilment to Big Data analytics and after-sales services. Its business segments include E-commerce, E-logistics and Insurtech.

Latest V2Y news

