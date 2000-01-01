V2Y Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:V2Y)
Synagie Corp Ltd is a E-commerce solutions provider in Southeast Asia in the body, beauty and baby sector. The company provides end-to-end commerce enablement solutions and fulfilment solutions through its cloud-based Synagie platform. It also offers services including content management, distribution, warehousing and fulfilment to Big Data analytics and after-sales services. Its business segments include E-commerce, E-logistics and Insurtech.