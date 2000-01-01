va-Q-tec AG (XETRA:VQT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VQT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VQT
- Market Cap€184.370m
- SymbolXETRA:VQT
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE0006636681
Company Profile
va-Q-tec AG develops, produces and sells products for temperature controlling and insulation-vacuum, insulation panels and phase change materials. It also produces passive thermal packaging systems.