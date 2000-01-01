VAALCO Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY)
North American company
Company Info - EGY
- Market Cap$53.920m
- SymbolNYSE:EGY
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS91851C2017
Company Profile
VAALCO Energy Inc is an independent energy company operating in the United States. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company operates through geographical segments namely Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Corporate and Other. Gabon segment includes Etame Field, Avouma/South Tchibala Field, Ebouri field, Southeast Etame, North and Tchibala field. It's Equatorial Guinea segment include a working interest in an undeveloped portion of a block offshore Equatorial Guinea. The company generates maximum revenue from the Gabon segment.VAALCO Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.