Company Profile
Vaccitech PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, VTP-200, VTP-850, and VTP-600. Its current prophylactic programs include VTP-400. In addition, it also co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the University of Oxford known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.