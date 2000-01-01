Vaccitech ADR (NASDAQ:VACC)

North American company
Market Info - VACC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VACC

  • Market Cap$480.310m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VACC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS91864C1071

Company Profile

Vaccitech PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, VTP-200, VTP-850, and VTP-600. Its current prophylactic programs include VTP-400. In addition, it also co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the University of Oxford known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

