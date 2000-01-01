Valbiotis SA (EURONEXT:ALVAL)

  • Market Cap€9.230m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALVAL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013254851

Company Profile

Valbiotis SA is a health nutrition company. It develops two types of health-based food plant extracts namely Health Supplements that consisting of prevention solutions and Medical Nutrition Products consisting of an accompaniment Nutritional status.

