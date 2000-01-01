Company Profile

Vale is the world's largest iron ore miner and one of the largest diversified miners, along with BHP and Rio Tinto. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets, with minor contributions from iron ore proxies, including manganese and coal. The base metals division is much smaller, primarily consisting of nickel mines and smelters with a small contribution from copper.Vale SA is a metals and mining company. It produces and supplies iron ore, iron ore pellets, nickel, manganese ore, ferroalloys, copper, coal, phosphates, potash, cobalt and others.