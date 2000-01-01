Vale SA (XETRA:CVLC)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CVLC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CVLC

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolXETRA:CVLC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBRVALEACNOR0

Company Profile

Vale SA is a metals and mining company. It produces and supplies iron ore, iron ore pellets, nickel, manganese ore, ferroalloys, copper, coal, phosphates, potash, cobalt and others.

Latest CVLC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .