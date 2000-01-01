Company Profile

Valeo SA supplies auto parts in four business segments: comfort and driving assistance, powertrain, thermal, and visibility systems. In comfort and driving, the firm creates technology aimed at more autonomous and automated driving experiences. The powertrain segment produces full electrification solutions for urban cars and hybridization systems for all vehicles. Valeo builds vehicle HVAC systems, engine and battery temperature-management products, and air-quality control solutions within the thermal segment. The visibility segment manufactures interior and exterior vehicle lighting products and windshield wipers. Valeo's operating profits are generated homogeneously across all its business segments. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and South Africa.Valeo SA is engaged in the design, production and sale of components, integrated systems and modules for the automotive industry, for the reduction of co2 emissions.