Valeo SA (EURONEXT:FR)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FR

  • Market Cap€7.743bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:FR
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013176526

Company Profile

Valeo SA is engaged in the design, production and sale of components, integrated systems and modules for the automotive industry, for the reduction of co2 emissions.

Latest FR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .