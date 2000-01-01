Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VLO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VLO
- Market Cap$16.955bn
- SymbolNYSE:VLO
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINUS91913Y1001
Company Profile
Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 14 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.1 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 14 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.7 billion gallons of ethanol a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has capacity to produce 275 million gallons per year of renewable diesel.Valero Energy Corp is a petroleum refining and marketing company. The company produces conventional gasolines, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products as well as a slate of premium products.