Company Info - VLO

  • Market Cap$16.955bn
  • SymbolNYSE:VLO
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS91913Y1001

Company Profile

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 14 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.1 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 14 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.7 billion gallons of ethanol a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has capacity to produce 275 million gallons per year of renewable diesel.Valero Energy Corp is a petroleum refining and marketing company. The company produces conventional gasolines, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products as well as a slate of premium products.

