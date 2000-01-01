Company Profile

Valhi Inc is a holding company that provides chemicals, security products, waste management systems and real estate development and management through its subsidiaries. It operates its business in three segments, which are Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. Through its segments the company produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments which generate the majority of the company revenues; manufactures security products; processes, treats, stores and disposes of radioactive and toxic waste; and provides real estate management services. Valhi derives maximum revenue from the Chemicals segment. The company has a presence in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.Valhi Inc through its subsidiaries provides chemicals, security products, waste management systems and real estate development and management services. It operates its business across three segments.