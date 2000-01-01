Validus Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VR

  • Market Cap$5.394bn
  • SymbolNYSE:VR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Reinsurance
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG9319H1025

Company Profile

Validus Holdings Ltd is a provider of insurance and reinsurance services. Its principal objective is to use its capital efficiently by underwriting primarily short-tail insurance and reinsurance contracts with superior risk and return characteristics.

Latest VR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .