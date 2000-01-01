ValiRx (LSE:VAL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VAL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VAL
- Market Cap£1.670m
- SymbolLSE:VAL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINGB00BWWYSP41
Company Profile
ValiRx PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing technologies and products in oncology therapeutics and diagnostics focused on the treatment of cancer and associated Biomarkers, specializing in epigenomic and genetic analysis.