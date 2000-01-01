ValiRx (LSE:VAL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VAL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VAL

  • Market Cap£1.670m
  • SymbolLSE:VAL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BWWYSP41

Company Profile

ValiRx PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing technologies and products in oncology therapeutics and diagnostics focused on the treatment of cancer and associated Biomarkers, specializing in epigenomic and genetic analysis.

Latest VAL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

VAL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .