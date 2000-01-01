Company Profile

Since 1927, Valley National Bank has gathered local deposits from branches in New Jersey, New York, and Florida to be used in making commercial real estate, residential, and commercial loans focusing on high-quality credits. Valley National also has various insurance businesses, leasing companies, an auto lending business, and an asset-based lending business.Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company. It offers commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. It also offers automated teller machines, telephone and internet banking services.