Vallianz Holdings Ltd (SGX:WPC)
Company Info - WPC
- Market CapSGD47.540m
- SymbolSGX:WPC
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSGXE15078822
Company Profile
Vallianz Holdings Ltd provides offshore support vessels & integrated offshore marine solutions to the oil & gas industry. Its offshore marine services include vessel ownership, chartering, brokering, vessel management services & marine marketing services.