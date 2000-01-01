Vallianz Holdings Ltd (SGX:WPC)

APAC company
Company Info - WPC

  • Market CapSGD47.540m
  • SymbolSGX:WPC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSGXE15078822

Company Profile

Vallianz Holdings Ltd provides offshore support vessels & integrated offshore marine solutions to the oil & gas industry. Its offshore marine services include vessel ownership, chartering, brokering, vessel management services & marine marketing services.

