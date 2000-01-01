Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VLON)

North American company
Market Info - VLON

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VLON

  • Market Cap$46.450m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VLON
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92023M1018

Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary biopharmaceutical products. The company develops prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. Its product ADAIR, a proprietary, abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and narcolepsy.

