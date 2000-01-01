Company Profile

Vallourec SA is engaged in the provision of tubular solutions to the oil and gas industry. Its expertise also extends to the industry sector including mechanicals, automobile, and construction. The company has structured its operations into the following business segments, Seamless Tubes, and Specialty Products. The group has a large portfolio of tubular products including a range of seamless tubes, specialty tubes; and connections and accessories. Its primary geographic markets are Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Rest of the World. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from North America.Vallourec SA is provider of premium tubular solutions to the oil and gas industry. The company produces seamless tubes and premium connections for drilling operations, line pipes and well equipment capable of withstanding extreme operating conditions.