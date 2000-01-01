Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VMX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VMX

  • Market CapAUD36.460m
  • SymbolASX:VMX
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000VMX6

Company Profile

Valmec Ltd is a diversified energy and infrastructure services company. It provides equipment, construction, commissioning and maintenance services to the oil and gas, resources and infrastructure sectors throughout Australia.

Latest VMX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .