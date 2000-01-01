Company Profile

Valmont Industries Inc is a diversified global producer of fabricated metal products, steel, pole structures, towers, irrigation systems, and other components. Manufactured and engineered structures serve the global lighting and traffic, wireless communication, electrical distribution, and roadway safety industries. Other solutions help people and components move safely and effectively in an industrial, infrastructure, or commercial facility. Valmont has four operating segments: engineered support structures, utility support structures, coatings, irrigation and Other. Customers are primarily state and federal governments, contractors, utility and telecommunications, farmers, and other stakeholders in the manufacturing sector. The majority of sales derive from the United States.