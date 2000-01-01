Valoneo SA (EURONEXT:MLVAL)

European company
Market Info - MLVAL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLVAL

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLVAL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012833770

Company Profile

Valoneo SA is engaged in the design, construction, marketing, operation, maintenance of industrial technologies to transform into energy, in all its forms, organic materials, household, industrial and hazardous materials.

