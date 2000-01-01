Company Profile

Valora Holding AG is a retailing company in Europe. The company's segments are Valora Retail, Food Service and Other. Valora Retail operates small retail outlets in Switzerland, Germany, Luxembourg, and Austria. It operates marketing and distribution systems for press, tobacco and consumer products for daily use and the impulse buyer's market. Its market presence is comprised of the k kiosk, k presse + buch, avec, Naville, ServiceStore DB, CIGO, and others. Ditsch/Brezelkonig produces lye-bread and other bakery products in Germany and Switzerland. These are distributed both to its Ditsch/Brezelkonig outlets and to the wholesale sector. The company derives its revenue majorly from the Valora Retail segment.