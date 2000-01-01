Valsoia SpA (MTA:VLS)

European company
Market Info - VLS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VLS

  • Market Cap€104.450m
  • SymbolMTA:VLS
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0001018362

Company Profile

Valsoia SpA is a health food company. The products of the company include vegetable drinks, yoghurt plant alternatives, vegetable ice cream, vegetable desserts, cheese based alternatives, vegetable snacks, and vegetable seasonings.Valsoia SpA is a health food company. The Company's products include drinks, desserts, ice creams, soya yoghurt, biscuits, veggie burgers and cutlets.

Latest VLS news

