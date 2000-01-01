Valsoia SpA (MTA:VLS)
European company
- Market Cap€104.450m
- SymbolMTA:VLS
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINIT0001018362
Company Profile
Valsoia SpA is a health food company. The products of the company include vegetable drinks, yoghurt plant alternatives, vegetable ice cream, vegetable desserts, cheese based alternatives, vegetable snacks, and vegetable seasonings.