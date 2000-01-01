Value Partners Group Ltd (SEHK:806)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 806
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 806
- Market CapHKD8.867bn
- SymbolSEHK:806
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINKYG931751005
Company Profile
Value Partners Group Ltd provides asset management service & manages absolute return long-biased funds, long-short hedge funds, exchange-traded funds, & fixed income for institutional & individual clients in Asia Pacific, Europe & United States.