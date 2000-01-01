Value8 NV (EURONEXT:VALUE)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VALUE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VALUE

  • Market Cap€66.400m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:VALUE
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0010661864

Company Profile

Value8 NV offers services and investments to small and medium-sized companies. It focuses on companies in sectors such as healthcare & life science, clean technology & renewable energy.

Latest VALUE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .