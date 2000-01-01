ValueMax Group Ltd (SGX:T6I)

APAC company
Market Info - T6I

Company Info - T6I

  Market Cap: SGD174.920m
  Symbol: SGX:T6I
  Industry: Consumer Cyclical
  Sector: Luxury Goods
  • Currency
  ISIN: SG2G29997704

Company Profile

ValueMax Group Ltd is a pawnbroking company in Singapore. The company's segments are Pawnbroking, Retail and trading of pre-owned jewellery and gold, Moneylending and Other operations including investment holding and provision of other support services.

