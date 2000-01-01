Van Elle Holdings (LSE:VANL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VANL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VANL

  • Market Cap£37.600m
  • SymbolLSE:VANL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYX4TP46

Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings PLC is a geotechnical contractor offering ground engineering techniques and services to customers in construction end markets including the new-build residential, infrastructure, commercial, industrial and public non-housing sectors.

Latest VANL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

VANL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .