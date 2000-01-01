Vanadium Resources Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:VR8)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VR8
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VR8
- Market CapAUD6.180m
- SymbolASX:VR8
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU0000053522
Company Profile
Tando Resources Ltd is a junior exploration company. It holds the interest in the development of Quartz Bore project, Mt Sydney project and Mt Vernon project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.