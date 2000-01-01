Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improves the lives of patients. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant (VLY-686), VTR-297, and VQW-765.Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders to address unmet needs.