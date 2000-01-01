Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN)
Company Info - VAN
- Market CapAUD100.550m
- SymbolASX:VAN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000VAN2
Company Profile
Vango Mining Ltd is an Australian gold mining company. The firm is presently focusing on gold exploration and the development of its wholly owned Plutonic Dome gold project in Western Australia.