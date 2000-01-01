Vangold Mining Corp (TSX:VAN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VAN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VAN
- Market CapCAD1.350m
- SymbolTSX:VAN
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA92202K2074
Company Profile
Vangold Mining Corp is primarily engaged the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Pinguico Mine Project, Patito I & II, Analy I & II, Ysabela, El Ruso and Camila.