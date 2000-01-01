Vangold Mining Corp (TSX:VGLD)
Market Info - VGLD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VGLD
- Market CapCAD1.800m
- SymbolTSX:VGLD
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA92202K2074
Vangold Mining Corp is primarily engaged the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties.The company primarily focuses on gold and silver properties. Its projects include Pinguico Mine Project, Patito I & II, Analy I & II, Ysabela, El Ruso and Camila.