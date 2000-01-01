Vanke Overseas Investment Holding Co Ltd (SEHK:1036)

APAC company
Market Info - 1036

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1036

  • Market CapHKD1.472bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1036
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9320E1061

Company Profile

Vanke Property (Overseas) Ltd is a property management company. The principal activities of the company are property investment and management and property development.

Latest 1036 news

