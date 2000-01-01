Vanke Overseas Investment Holding Co Ltd (SEHK:1036)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1036
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1036
- Market CapHKD1.472bn
- SymbolSEHK:1036
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG9320E1061
Company Profile
Vanke Property (Overseas) Ltd is a property management company. The principal activities of the company are property investment and management and property development.