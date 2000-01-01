Vanoil Energy Ltd (TSX:VEL.H)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:VEL.H
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Drilling
  • Currency
  • ISINCA92209M1077

Vanoil Energy Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas properties in Kenya and Seychelles.

