Vantex Resources Ltd (TSX:VAX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VAX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VAX

  • Market CapCAD0.470m
  • SymbolTSX:VAX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA9219456063

Company Profile

Vantex Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its properties include Galloway project, Lac Bousquet property, Guillet Township property, Belleterre Extrême-Est property, and Cléricy property.

Latest VAX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .