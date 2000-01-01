Vard Holdings Ltd (SGX:MS7)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MS7
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MS7
- Market CapSGD295.000m
- SymbolSGX:MS7
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINSG2C47963963
Company Profile
Vard Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is a designer and shipbuilder of offshore and specialized vessels used in the offshore oil and gas exploration and production and oil services industries.