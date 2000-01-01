Varengold Wertpapierhandelsbank AG (XETRA:VG8)

European company
Market Info - VG8

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VG8

  • Market Cap€34.470m
  • SymbolXETRA:VG8
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005479307

Company Profile

Varengold Wertpapierhandelsbank AG is a German investment bank. The company's two businesses segments are Asset Management and Capital Markets Brokerage. It serves both retail customers and business clients.

