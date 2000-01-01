Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VREX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VREX

  • Market Cap$1.140bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VREX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92214X1063

Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp is engaged in designing and manufacturing of X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, imaging software and inspection accelerators.

Latest VREX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .