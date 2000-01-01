Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VREX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VREX
- Market Cap$1.140bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:VREX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS92214X1063
Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corp is engaged in designing and manufacturing of X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, imaging software and inspection accelerators.