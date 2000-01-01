Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR)
Varian Medical Systems Inc designs, manufactures, and sells radiation technology for use in two business segments: oncology systems and proton therapy. The Americas account for the largest portion of revenue (51%), followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (29%) and Asia-Pacific (20%).Varian Medical Systems Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector. It manufactures medical devices for conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.