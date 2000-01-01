Various Eateries Ordinary Shares (LSE:VARE)

UK company
  • Market Cap£61.860m
  • SymbolLSE:VARE
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BM9BZK23

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops and operates restaurant sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates two core brands across approximately ten locations: Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafe, lounge, bar and work spaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant aiming to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.

