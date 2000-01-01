Various Eateries Ordinary Shares (LSE:VARE)
Market Info - VARE
Market Open Price 0.00
Previous Close 0.00
Volume -
52w Low/High -
Last Trade Price 0.00
Bid/Ask Price 0.00
Company Info - VARE
Market Cap £61.860m
Symbol LSE:VARE
Industry Consumer Cyclical
Sector Restaurants
- Currency
ISIN GB00BM9BZK23
Company Profile
Various Eateries PLC owns, develops and operates restaurant sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates two core brands across approximately ten locations: Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafe, lounge, bar and work spaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant aiming to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.