Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VRNS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VRNS
- Market Cap$2.338bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:VRNS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS9222801022
Company Profile
Varonis Systems Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. It allows organisations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate unstructured data.