Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VRNS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VRNS

  • Market Cap$2.338bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VRNS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9222801022

Company Profile

Varonis Systems Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. It allows organisations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate unstructured data.

Latest VRNS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .