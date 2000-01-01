Varta AG (XETRA:VAR1)
Varta AG is engaged in research, development, production, and sales of micro batteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. Power and Energy segment develops, produces and sells mobile and stationary energy storage solutions. It manufactures rechargeable lithium-ion micro batteries for entertainment devices.Varta AG produces and markets microbatteries and smart battery solutions for a wide range of applications and end markets. It manufactures rechargeable lithium-ion microbatteries for entertainment devices.