Company Profile

Vast Resources PLC is a resource development company producing copper concentrate, zinc concentrate and gold and silver concentrate from Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania. It has an interest in the underground mine, Baita Plai, which is a skarn deposit comprising veins in calcareous sediments in approximately eight distinct pipes. The company also has an additional interest in Southern Africa, including a controlling interest in the producing Pickstone-Peerless Gold Mine in Zimbabwe. Its geographical segments include Europe and Africa. The company derives a majority of revenue from Europe which includes Romania.Vast Resources PLC is a resource development company producing a copper concentrate, zinc concentrate and gold and silver concentrate from Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania. The company has built its portfolio of projects in Zimbabwe and Romania.