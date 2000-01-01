Vastned Retail Belgium SA (EURONEXT:VASTB)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VASTB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VASTB
- Market Cap€149.820m
- SymbolEURONEXT:VASTB
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINBE0003754687
Company Profile
Vastned Retail Belgium SA is a Belgium-based property investment company. Principally, it invests in Belgian commercial real estate, prime retail properties located on the shopping streets in the cities of Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent and Bruges, inner-city shops, high-end retail parks and retail warehouses. The company’s portfolio comprises of over 139 lettable units covering over 59 different locations.Vastned Retail Belgium SA is a Belgium-based property investment company. It invests in commercial real estate, retail properties located in the cities of Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent and Bruges, inner-city shops, high-end retail parks and retail warehouses.