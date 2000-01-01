Company Profile

Vastned Retail Belgium SA is a Belgium-based property investment company. Principally, it invests in Belgian commercial real estate, prime retail properties located on the shopping streets in the cities of Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent and Bruges, inner-city shops, high-end retail parks and retail warehouses. The company's portfolio comprises of over 139 lettable units covering over 59 different locations.