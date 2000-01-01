Company Profile

Vastned Retail NV is a Netherlands-based real estate company that focuses on retail properties, primarily in shopping streets in old European towns. The company generates the majority of revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include fashion and accessory chain stores, dining venues, and general retailers. The company operates through five segments based on geography: Netherlands, France, Belgium, Spain, and Turkey. Vastned Retail generates the majority of its rental revenue from the Netherlands, France, and Belgium segments.Vastned Retail NV is a real estate company that focuses on retail properties, primarily in shopping streets in old European towns. Its operates through five geographical segments: the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Spain/Portugal, and Turkey.