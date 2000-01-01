Company Profile

VAT Group AG is one of the leading company that manufactures and sells valves that are used in machines. Its business is organized into three segments Valves, Global Services, and Industry. Its product portfolio includes high-end vacuum valves, multi-valve modules, edge-welded bellows and related value-added services. It mainly serves the semiconductor, display and solar panel manufacturing along with a wide range of industries. The company operates its business primarily across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia while generating the majority of its revenues from Asia and United States.