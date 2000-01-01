Vault Intelligence Ltd (ASX:VLT)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - VLT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VLT

  • Market CapAUD46.720m
  • SymbolASX:VLT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000VLT6

Company Profile

Vault Intelligence Ltd is engaged in the provision of cloud‐based and mobile EHS software. It offers risk, compliance, governance and people management software.

