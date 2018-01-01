Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Vaxxinity Inc Class A (NASDAQ:VAXX) Share Price

VAXX

Vaxxinity Inc Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Biotechnology

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Vaxxinity Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines to combat chronic disorders and infectious diseases with large patient populations and unmet medical needs. Its pipeline primarily consists of five programs focused on chronic disease, particularly neurodegenerative disorders, in addition to other neurology and cardiovascular indications.

NASDAQ:VAXX

US92244V1044

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest VAXX News