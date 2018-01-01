Vaxxinity Inc Class A (NASDAQ:VAXX) Share Price

VAXX
Vaxxinity Inc Class A
North American company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Vaxxinity Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines to combat chronic disorders and infectious diseases with large patient populations and unmet medical needs. Its pipeline primarily consists of five programs focused on chronic disease, particularly neurodegenerative disorders, in addition to other neurology and cardiovascular indications.
NASDAQ:VAXX
US92244V1044
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest VAXX News